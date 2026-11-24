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PRIOLO GARGALLO / CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT – A date with great musical comedy and self-deprecation in Priolo Gargallo. On Sunday 29 November at 7pm, actress Anna Mazzamauro — famous to the public for her iconic role as Miss Silvani in the film series about accountant Ugo Fantozzi — will star at the Teatro Comunale with the show “Brava Bravissima… anche meno”. Admission is free.

A comedy with songs between theatre and variety show

On the Priolo stage, the actress will be joined by actor Paolo Bonanni and accompanied on piano by Sasà Calabrese, in a show that blends theatre, singing, live music and the atmosphere of a variety show.

“Two words,” Anna Mazzamauro said in introducing the show, “that every actress would like next to her name, but if we add ‘anche meno’ to them, then self-deprecation steps in, plays and wins, letting me feel every evening on stage as if I were very young, very beautiful (anche meno) and very good (in absolute secrecy, even more so). This happens thanks to the audience, in the warm, welcoming dream of a crowd that takes me on a timeless journey of humour and fun.”

The journey on stage and farewell to Miss Silvani

The plot stages the rehearsal of a show collectively built with her fellow travellers on stage — among musicians, a seamstress-singer and a technician-actor — alternating hilarious squabbles, reflections and musical moments.

“After killing off Miss Silvani so I would never hear about her again, destroying her portrait with old age,” the actress added, “I abandoned the narcissistic way of the solitary artist and discovered that true youth is achieved in the chorality of word and song. From the moment the audience crosses the theatre threshold, they will be accompanied by the festive notes that will open the curtain on the comedy: we will embrace you with songs, sounds and words to force you to forget what troubles you.”