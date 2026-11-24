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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Ivan Scimonelli has been elected by an absolute majority as the new deputy president of Syracuse’s City Council. Scimonelli secured 18 votes on the first ballot, exceeding the absolute majority threshold of 17. He replaces Concetta Carbone, who resigned after being implicated in Operation Nexus. The mayor, Italia, was present in the chamber. Scimonelli defeated Fdi councillor Paolo Romano, who received 10 votes. The PD group left the chamber before the vote.

“Scimonelli represents a new political majority,” commented the Meloni group leader, Paolo Cavallaro, noting the 18 votes cast for the new deputy president of the City Council.