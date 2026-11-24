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Free to choose: tackling economic abuse to build independence

Having to ask permission for every purchase, being unable to access your own salary or facing obstacles to finding a job. These are just some of the forms of economic abuse at the heart of the conference “Free to choose: tackling economic abuse to build independence”. The event, organised by the Italian General Cooperative Association (AGCI) in partnership with UniCredit, took place in Rome at Palazzo De Carolis, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Moderated by Rai journalist Sofia Oranges, the meeting opened with institutional greetings from Deputy Economy Minister Lucia Albano. In his speech, AGCI national president Massimo Mota stressed that women’s economic subjugation remains a deep-rooted cultural legacy in Italy, highlighting the cooperative movement’s commitment to turning initial support into concrete training and employment pathways.

The role of institutions in overcoming this form of dependency was the focus of the roundtable, enriched by a video message from Martina Semenzato, chair of the parliamentary inquiry committee on femicide. The daily work of anti-violence centres and local initiatives was illustrated through the experiences of AGCI cooperatives, shared by Alessandra Senzacqua, Gabriella Noto and Caterina Segata.

There was also a focus on the role of the media and financial institutions in prevention: Roberta Serdoz, deputy director of Rai’s Tgr, presented the awareness campaign #MakeNoise. Marianna Plafoni, UniCredit Central Regional Manager, explored the importance of financial education. “As a woman, even before a manager, I am convinced that true freedom comes from the ability to determine and decide your own life,” Plafoni said.

The scale of the issue is highlighted by Istat’s 2025 survey on women’s safety: in Italy, 6.6% of women aged 16 to 75 who are or have been in a relationship have experienced economic abuse from their partner, affecting around 92,000 women within their current relationship.