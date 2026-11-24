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ROME / NEWS & TV – No detention or restrictive measures, just the delivery of court documents. That is the clarification posted on social media by Salvo Sottile and Francesca Bugamelli — a true-crime creator known online as Bugalalla — after the presence of several National Police (Polizia di Stato) officers at the Rai studios in Saxa Rubra yesterday, Monday 23 November.

The clarification after the Ore 14 broadcast

Bugamelli, who normally lives in Miami and has about 90,000 followers on Twitch, was appearing in the Rome studio of the programme Ore 14 for the first time instead of joining from the United States. The arrival of the police at the end of the broadcast quickly fuelled online speculation about a supposed arrest.

In a video posted on the presenter’s Facebook page, the investigative host categorically denied those rumours: the officers had come after the programme ended solely to serve legal notices relating to defamation complaints. Sottile himself stressed that this was a routine procedure, noting that similar notices often relate to his own journalistic work. According to Fanpage.it, the creator in fact has several pending lawsuits against her.

Announcement of the book on the Garlasco case

In the same video statement, Francesca Bugamelli took the opportunity to announce some publishing news: the release by Mondadori of the book “Garlasco. The Full Story. Volume 1”, devoted to the famous murder case.