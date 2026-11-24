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Tragedy at Rome’s Sapienza University: student found dead in tent during housing rights protest

A deep mourning has struck the academic community of Sapienza University of Rome. Alessandro Ingusci, a 58-year-old Dutch student enrolled in the physics department, was found dead inside the tent where he had been living for weeks, camped near the statue of Minerva. Despite the prompt intervention of the 118 emergency medical service and law enforcement, there was nothing more that could be done for him; initial hypotheses suggest he died from a sudden illness.

The student had long been staging a quiet protest against the housing crisis. According to the university collective Cambiare Rotta Roma, Ingusci — who lived with a disability, suffered from heart conditions and had recovered from a heart attack last summer — had been waiting for months for a place in a student residence, even going on a hunger strike away from the spotlight. In some of his personal writings, he explained that he had been forced to sleep in a tent after failing to qualify for the university housing scheme.

The news sparked an immediate mobilisation: hundreds of students gathered in the square of the university campus to commemorate their fellow student, then formed a procession towards the rectorate to demand answers, pointing the finger at the university leadership.

On the institutional front, rector Antonella Polimeni intervened, clarifying that the man had already been offered several alternative housing solutions to address his emergency. Expressions of deep condolence also came from Laura Ramaciotti, president of the Conference of Italian University Rectors (Crui), who conveyed the solidarity of the entire academic world to the family, loved ones and the Sapienza community for the tragic loss.