Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA / NEWS & ECONOMY – A total victory that completely reverses the first-instance outcome and turns the accounts in favour of the public purse. The Catania Court of Appeal (Specialised Business Section) has upheld the appeal by the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority in the complex case concerning the upgrading work on Augusta’s commercial quay and the supply of two large gantry cranes for container handling.

The overturned ruling and the compensation

While in 2024 the Court had ordered the Authority to pay about €6 million to the contractor (Consorzio Stabile Valori), the appeal judges have overturned the verdict: the Port Authority will not have to pay a penny and has instead secured the right to receive a total of €12.6 million (plus interest, indexation and legal costs), broken down as follows:

€10.7 million from the consortium as compensation for the damage suffered;

from the consortium as compensation for the damage suffered; €1.8 million as a bond, to be paid by the insurance company Elite Insurance Company.

“The ruling restores the truth of the facts and decisively protects the public interest and the community’s resources,” said the special commissioner of the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina. “Despite an unfavourable first-instance ruling, we never stopped believing in the correctness of our actions and, alongside the battles in the courtrooms, we worked tirelessly to avoid losing EU funds and to complete the works. Today we have received a crucial confirmation that rewards the Authority’s determination and allows us to look ahead with even greater strength to make Augusta’s container terminal operational. I thank our in-house legal offices and the State Attorney’s Office, in the person of lawyer Scalisi.”

The origins of the dispute and the shared liability of the companies

The legal battle has its roots in a contract worth over €30 million awarded in 2013. In 2016, during the load tests on the metal structures of the two new cranes, pressures and timings far exceeding those provided for in the project were applied, causing permanent and irreparable deformation to the machinery. After the work was halted and the company refused to carry out the repairs, in February 2018 the port authority declared the contract terminated for serious breach.

On appeal, the judges accepted the Authority’s defence, ruling that the contractor (Consorzio Valori) and the manufacturing company (Maeg Costruzioni), as highly qualified operators present on site, had a professional duty to report the obvious error in the pressure tests and to oppose their execution. Having failed to do so and then refused to repair the damage, they were declared jointly and severally liable together with the works management company (RPA s.r.l.), making the contract termination decided in 2018 fully legitimate.

“The Court of Appeal has fully endorsed the legal approach taken by the Administration together with the State Attorney’s Office, establishing a principle of great importance,” explained the secretary general of the Port Authority, Attilio Montalto: “anyone carrying out a public work cannot simply passively apply technical instructions that are clearly wrong and dangerous, but has a professional duty to detect the anomaly and express their dissent.”

Meanwhile, the works begun in July 2024 under the new contract for the dismantling, repair and reassembly of the two cranes on the commercial quay continue. This operation has made it possible to safeguard the EU PON funding and restore the port of Augusta to full operational capacity.