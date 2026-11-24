Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “The election of Dr Scimonelli as deputy chair of Syracuse’s Municipal council, with 18 votes, also thanks to the decisive support of the Grande Sicilia councillors, is a politically significant development that confirms the emergence of a new majority alignment in the chamber.” The statement comes from Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia for the province of Syracuse, speaking after the council vote in which Scimonelli defeated the Fratelli d’Italia candidate, Paolo Romano, almost doubling his support.

The assessment by Grande Sicilia’s provincial commissioner

In his remarks, Vinciullo launched a stinging political attack on the Fratelli d’Italia MP Luca Cannata, listing what he called four consecutive setbacks in the space of two weeks:

The centre-right meeting: held as scheduled despite Cannata’s initial opposition;

held as scheduled despite Cannata’s initial opposition; The motion of no confidence: the failure to pass the motion against the mayor Francesco Italia ;

the failure to pass the motion against the mayor ; The Municipal council vote: Scimonelli ’s election as deputy chair at the expense of the Fratelli d’Italia-backed candidate;

’s election as deputy chair at the expense of the Fratelli d’Italia-backed candidate; The public debate: Vinciullo stressed that Cannata refused to accept a direct political confrontation.

“New strategies are needed in the province of Syracuse”

“Cannata, it seems, is accustomed to collecting political defeats,” Vinciullo continued, recalling last year’s election for the presidency of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province). “It is a record that should prompt serious reflection on the political strategies adopted in the province. As I have said before, defeat leads to defeat, and the events of recent weeks only confirm this assessment.”

“Perhaps it is time to rethink his strategy, because constantly undermining others achieves nothing,” Vinciullo concluded. “He should start to acknowledge that the new balance of power emerging in Syracuse has reduced his party to political irrelevance.”