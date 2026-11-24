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CALTANISSETTA, ROME / NEWS & JUSTICE – Addressing the possibility of disciplinary proceedings—initiated through the Public Prosecutor’s Office at Italy’s highest court (Court of Cassation)—against the head of the Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor’s Office Salvatore De Luca, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has cleared up any doubt.

“We have never considered the idea of an inspection into the merits of an investigation. This is inadmissible because the judiciary is autonomous and sovereign, so we are taking no initiative,” the minister clarified, thereby entering the debate sparked by the recent interview given by the Nisseno prosecutor about the investigation into the cover-up of the via D’Amelio massacre.

Spotlight on Caltanissetta and possible postponement of review hearing

Even this morning, journalists and television crews gathered at the entrance to Caltanissetta’s Palace of Justice. Prosecutor De Luca arrived at the offices on the fourth floor at around 9am, declining to make any statements to the press, while the corridors and courtrooms of the Court appeared almost deserted due to the strike by the Union of Italian Criminal Defence Chambers, which is ongoing until Friday 27 November.

On the procedural front, the hearing before the Review Court remains formally scheduled for 1 December. It is tasked with ruling on the appeal lodged by prosecutors against the preliminary investigations judge’s rejection of requests for precautionary measures. The hearing—which originally also concerned the position of Gianni De Gennaro—may, however, be postponed, given the thousands of pages of documentation filed in the case that the defence lawyers for those under investigation must examine in detail.

The other four under investigation and the delay in the “depistaggio bis” trial

Beyond the exit of the former police chief, the investigation by the Nisseno District Anti-Mafia Directorate continues against four other individuals under investigation:

Francesco Pacetto , former police inspector;

, former police inspector; Salvatore Contorno , former state’s witness;

, former state’s witness; Donatella Peruzzi , Dis official;

, Dis official; Massimo Carnicelli, non-commissioned officer of the financial police (Guardia di Finanza).

All are accused of cover-up, while Pacetto, Contorno and Peruzzi also face the aggravating charge of aiding Cosa Nostra.

Also today, a new hearing in the “depistaggio bis” trial was scheduled at Caltanissetta’s Palace of Justice regarding the investigations following the 19 July 1992 massacre. The defendants are police officers Maurizio Zerilli, Giuseppe Di Gangi, Vincenzo Maniscaldi and Angelo Tedesco, accused of giving false testimony during the first trial of three colleagues. The hearing was, however, postponed due to the strike by criminal defence lawyers.