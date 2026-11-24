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A suspected system of rigged contracts, bribes and irregularities in managing public funds earmarked for schools has emerged from an investigation by the financial police (Guardia di Finanza) of Syracuse. It led to six precautionary bans on a school official and five entrepreneurs.

The order was issued by the preliminary investigations judge at the Court of Syracuse at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Palermo, as part of an inquiry into the management of about €1.5 million in public funds for two secondary schools in the province of Syracuse.

The money, from various EU programmes including the 2014–2020 ERDF and REACT EU, as well as Italy’s EU-funded recovery plan (PNRR) (Next Generation Class and Labs), was intended to remove architectural barriers and create innovative, sustainable school labs.

Rigged contracts and 15% bribes

According to investigators from the Syracuse Economic and Financial Police Unit, the alleged illegal scheme was organised by a Director of General and Administrative Services (DSGA), who worked at both schools involved, together with an entrepreneur from Modica.

The school official is alleged to have repeatedly tampered with supplier selection procedures, favouring certain companies in advance in exchange for bribes.

The award procedures, the investigation found, were only apparently competitive. Other economic operators were allegedly involved solely to simulate compliance with the rules and give a veneer of legality to the tenders.

In return for winning the contracts, the selected companies allegedly paid 15% of the taxable turnover to the schools. The bribe was split into two parts: 5% went to the school official and the remaining 10% to the entrepreneur who managed relations with the suppliers.

Work not carried out and non-compliant supplies

The investigation also uncovered numerous irregularities in certifying the funded work and in accounting for staff activities.

The head teacher of the two schools allegedly supported the suspected system of irregularities by making false statements in accounting and administrative documents, according to the investigative hypothesis.

Checks revealed that the alleged conduct also affected the quality of the work carried out. Several projects and supplies were found to be non-compliant with the tender specifications.

In other cases, work was not done at all. This included lighting, painting, gate automation and door supply.

Six bans and asset seizure

Based on the evidence gathered, the preliminary investigations judge at the Court of Syracuse, accepting the EPPO’s request, imposed six precautionary bans on the DSGA and the five entrepreneurs who won the contracts.

Benedetto Sirugo is the Director of General and Administrative Services (DSGA) at the Ettore Majorana Institute in Avola and the secondary school in Palazzolo Acreide. The prosecution alleges that the head teacher, Calogera Alaimo, also endorsed the irregularities through false statements in accounting and administrative documents.

The Guardia di Finanza found several anomalies in certifying the work and in accounting for staff activities, allegedly endorsed – according to the prosecution – by Calogera Alaimo, the head teacher, through false statements in accounting and administrative documents.

Entrepreneurs Santi Lo Tauro, Giuseppe Paolo Pilano, Antonio Pisana, Vito Cantone and Gentjan Resulaj have been banned from business activities for six months.

The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for the head teacher before any precautionary measure is applied.

All this at the expense of the quality of the work intended for students. In several cases, the work and supplies did not meet the tender specifications.

In other instances, such as lighting, painting, gate automation and door supply, the work was not even carried out. In addition to the six bans, the judge ordered the preventive seizure of assets worth over €30,000 from the school official, an amount considered the profit from the alleged crimes.

The charges include corruption for an act contrary to official duties, aggravated fraud to obtain public funds and ideological forgery. The judge also ordered the seizure of assets worth more than €30,000, considered the profit from the alleged crimes, from the public official.

A preliminary hearing has been ordered for the head teacher under investigation.