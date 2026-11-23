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AUGUSTA / NEWS & LOCAL – A new space for sport, socialising and community activities is to be created in Augusta. The municipal executive has approved the executive project for a multi-purpose sports and recreation park in contrada Pietrerosse, a €300,000 scheme fully funded from the municipal budget.

The authorisation process and approval from the heritage authority

The project aims to regenerate and enhance a strategic area of the municipal territory by creating a modern hub for sports and leisure. On the administrative side, the project has already secured landscape authorisation from the Syracuse heritage authority and completed all the technical checks required to move to the implementation phase.

A €300,000 investment for young people, families and social inclusion

The municipal administration stressed the strategic importance of the investment for community growth: “Investing in sport means investing in quality of life, especially for young people and families. We want a city that offers ever more opportunities for meeting, participation and sharing, with places that promote social inclusion and community wellbeing.”

The scheme in contrada Pietrerosse is part of a broader vision for urban regeneration: “Our idea of Augusta,” the statement concluded, “is of a city that is increasingly liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of all generations.”