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AUGUSTA / POLITICS & ADMINISTRATION – “With the municipal executive’s approval of the 2027–2029 budget draft, we are taking an important step for Augusta’s future.” The municipal administration thus begins the multi-year accounting process, placing itself among the first local authorities to have defined the financial instrument with the aim of swiftly securing final approval from the Municipal council and ensuring full operability from the start of the new year.

Essential services, social policy and prevention

The budget drawn up by the municipal executive includes the necessary funding to ensure the continuity of all essential services, with particular attention to measures for children, families and social policy. At the same time, allocations for prevention, security and risk mitigation for the Megara area are confirmed.

Infrastructure and urban regeneration

A central role in the budget document is assigned to infrastructure investment and the regeneration of public spaces. Strategic projects highlighted by the executive include:

The regeneration of piazza Castello Aragonese ;

; The enhancement of the salt pans ;

; The construction of the already approved roundabouts and the numerous sites now at the executive design stage.

“These are just a few examples of a path aimed at improving liveability, mobility, safety and the quality of public spaces, while also enhancing Augusta’s identity and potential,” the administration stressed. “Planning ahead means avoiding delays, speeding up the delivery of works and turning available resources into tangible results.”

After thanking the members of the municipal executive and the municipal offices for their preparatory work, the process now moves to examination by the Municipal council, with the stated goal of continuing to build a more modern, safer city that meets the community’s needs.