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PALERMO / POLITICS & INFRASTRUCTURE – “Just days after the call for applications to the territorial investment fund (FIT) was published, we have already received hundreds of submissions. This result confirms the validity of the choices made by the Schifani regional executive and the criteria adopted, with the aim of broadening the pool of beneficiaries as much as possible.” This was stated by the regional minister for infrastructure and mobility, Alessandro Aricò, commenting on the launch of the scheme.

The €15 million allocation and focus on unfinished works

The territorial investment fund provides a total allocation of around €15 million, divided into three main lines of intervention:

€3.6 million earmarked for completing unfinished public works, accessible to ten public bodies in Sicily, including through co-financing;

earmarked for completing unfinished public works, accessible to ten public bodies in Sicily, including through co-financing; €1.8 million reserved for ecclesiastical bodies for safety, redevelopment and enhancement of religious heritage;

reserved for ecclesiastical bodies for safety, redevelopment and enhancement of religious heritage; €10 million – the largest share – allocated to public bodies submitting projects for investments of territorial interest.

“The decision to allocate a portion of the funds to completing unfinished public works is particularly significant,” Aricò stressed. “Our goal is to provide a concrete response to an issue that has long been at the centre of the Court of Auditors’ attention. The audit judiciary has repeatedly urged administrations to use public resources efficiently and to prevent investments already made from turning into waste.”

Streamlined procedures and transparency

The member of the regional executive also highlighted the speed of the participation procedures set out in the call: “The FIT was designed with maximum transparency in mind, with over-the-counter procedures. Extensive information about the notice was provided so that all interested bodies could learn about the opportunities on offer and submit their applications. The participation already recorded confirms the interest generated by this scheme, which offers a real chance to access funds through an open and fast process.”