Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

To formally ask the Government to reactivate the interministerial technical meeting on Earthquake ’90 so that the issue can return to the centre of the institutional agenda and finally receive concrete answers. This is the goal of the inter-provincial meeting held this morning by videoconference, on the initiative of the Free Municipal Consortia of Syracuse and Ragusa, coordinated by their respective presidents Mariarita Schembari and Michelangelo Giansiracusa. The meeting was attended by numerous trade unions, representatives of the affected sectors and stakeholders, confirming how deeply felt the issue remains and how urgent it is to find a definitive solution. The attendance of local political representatives was more limited, however, an aspect the organisers highlighted, stressing the importance of greater institutional involvement. At the heart of the discussion was the preparation of a joint document collecting the requests and proposals that emerged during the meeting.

The aim is to submit a shared position to the national institutions and urge the resumption of work by the interministerial technical meeting. “We cannot allow this issue to remain unresolved any longer. The participation of stakeholders shows how important it is to keep attention high. What is needed now is a collective assumption of responsibility,” Schembari and Giansiracusa said. The two Free Municipal Consortia intend to continue the collaboration begun, working on defining a shared proposal to submit to the competent bodies. The request is clear: overcome the deadlocks that have characterised the issue over the years and reopen an institutional dialogue capable of producing results. “Syracuse and Ragusa intend to speak with one voice, turning the demands of the territories into a concrete proposal to reopen a dialogue with the national Government that cannot be delayed any further,” the presidents concluded.