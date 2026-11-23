Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

VITTORIA / NEWS – A drug control operation by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) in Vittoria, where a 20-year-old was given a precautionary measure of an order not to leave the municipality after an investigation by officers from the local Public Security police station. The operation is part of the ongoing monitoring services ordered in city areas considered particularly sensitive and known as drug-dealing hotspots, with the aim of thoroughly tackling drug trafficking.

[Image: A National Police patrol car during a territory control service]

The street check and the house search

Suspicious of the 20-year-old’s behaviour, investigators decided to carry out a thorough street check. Immediate checks revealed that the young man was concealing about 120 grams of a narcotic substance, presumably hashish.

The police operation was then extended to the young man’s home through a house search. Inside the property, officers found:

An additional 10 grams of the same narcotic substance, bringing the total seizure to about 130 grams ;

of the same narcotic substance, bringing the total seizure to about ; A blade covered in narcotic substance, presumably used for cutting doses;

in narcotic substance, presumably used for cutting doses; Two precision scales.

The precautionary measure

After the formalities, on the orders of the judicial authority of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ragusa, the 20-year-old was given the precautionary measure of an order not to leave the municipality of Vittoria.