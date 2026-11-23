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CALTANISSETTA, GROSSETO / NEWS & JUSTICE – On the fourth floor of the law courts in Caltanissetta, the door of the Public Prosecutor’s Office stayed shut all day. The lower floors were almost empty because of a strike by defence lawyers, called until Friday. Journalists and camera crews waited at the main entrance, but the public prosecutor Salvatore De Luca chose a side entrance: he arrived with an escort from the rear courtyard and went straight up to the substitute prosecutors in the massacres unit.

The prosecutors’ silence and the position of the other four under investigation

Since Saturday morning, when the caretaker found the body of Gianni De Gennaro at his estate in Maremma, De Luca has made no statement. The Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor’s Office was investigating the former police chief for alleged obstruction in the via D’Amelio massacre and had requested house arrest; the preliminary investigations judge Giulia Zappalà had rejected the request, while the Court of Appeal was due to rule again on 1 December.

With De Gennaro’s death the case against him is closed, but the inquiry continues for the other four under investigation: three of his collaborators – including Francesco Pacetto – and the state witness Salvatore Contorno. De Gennaro had always denied the charges, saying his conscience was clear and asking his lawyer Franco Coppi, whom he was due to meet on Saturday morning, to represent him only if convinced of his innocence.

Autopsy at Careggi and file opened by the Florence DDA

On the forensic front, the public prosecutor of Grosseto Maria Navarro has commissioned the autopsy, scheduled for this afternoon and tomorrow morning at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Careggi, to establish the exact time of death. The estate remains cordoned off – the nearest houses are about 200 metres away and no one reported hearing gunshots – while the Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office is formally proceeding on a charge of incitement to suicide to allow all technical checks.

At the same time, the Florence Anti-Mafia District Directorate, led by Rosa Volpe, has opened a file against persons unknown as part of the broader investigation into the 1992 and 1993 massacres. The annexe remains under seizure and guarded by the Carabinieri, who are analysing phones, documents and surveillance cameras to reconstruct contacts and any visits on Friday.

The two envelopes found in the annexe

According to a reconstruction by Corriere della Sera, De Gennaro arrived in Maremma on Friday at about 5.30pm with two bags of case files, after telling his wife Carla that he intended to work in greater peace on his defence submission for the appeal.

Inside the annexe, investigators found two envelopes: one addressed to the public prosecutor Salvatore De Luca and the other marked “to whoever wishes to publish it”, whose contents are still confidential. The handwritten notes intended for his family and the caretaker Giuseppe Soccu will be handed over only after handwriting analysis. Meanwhile, in Caltanissetta the hearing in the “depistaggio bis” trial of four police officers, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed because of the lawyers’ strike.