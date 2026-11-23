Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / HEALTH & SOCIAL – On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the correlation between exposure to violence—physical, sexual or psychological—and the rise in chronic and oncological diseases comes sharply into focus. A necessary and courageous reflection launched by Lilt Palermo and Onde ETS, an association that runs an anti-violence centre and two secret-address shelters.

[Image: Façade of Villa Malfitano Whitaker on via Dante in Palermo, venue for the meeting]

The appointment at Villa Malfitano Whitaker

The meeting, titled “The body that exists: from violence to self-care”, will take place on Wednesday 25 November, starting at 9am, at Villa Malfitano Whitaker, via Dante 167, Palermo.

The training event is promoted nationally by the Lilt – Italian League Against Cancer and is organised by the president of the provincial association, Letizia Davì, with scientific oversight by Antonino Daidone.

Training for doctors and healthcare professionals

The initiative is aimed directly at doctors and professionals involved in the management and treatment of oncological diseases: surgeons, psychologists and psychotherapists, nurses, social workers, healthcare assistants and professional educators.