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PRIOLO GARGALLO / NEWS & SOCIETY – “No woman alone. No complicit silence.” The Municipality of Priolo Gargallo has released a collective video message to say enough to violence against women, every day of the year and not just on 25 November.

The voices of the campaign and the appeal to 1522

The initiative features mayor Pippo Gianni, members of the municipal executive Federica Limeri and Maria Grazia Pulvirenti, the mayor’s consultant Rita Limer, lawyer Maria Grazia Lazzara of the Ipazia Anti-Violence Centre in Syracuse and the women’s movement “Autrice”, united in reaffirming a firm rejection of every form of abuse.

“You must not wait for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to speak out – this is the core message in the video. If you recognise the first signs, call 1522, the national anti-violence and stalking helpline, free and open 24 hours a day.”

A daily battle against indifference

The administration stresses that tackling gender-based violence cannot be reduced to a single date on the calendar, but is a daily challenge that demands attention, awareness and concrete commitment from the entire community. Recognising the first signs and not underestimating domineering behaviour can make the difference in breaking out of isolation.

The administration’s thanks

At the end of the initiative, the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo expressed particular thanks to those who contributed to the project:

Rita Limer , consultant to the mayor and ambassador for Città delle Donne Priolo Gargallo;

, consultant to the mayor and ambassador for Città delle Donne Priolo Gargallo; Dr Maria Grazia Lazzara , member of the board and legal office of the Ipazia Anti-Violence Centre in Syracuse;

, member of the board and legal office of the Ipazia Anti-Violence Centre in Syracuse; Natasha Pisana , Zero Molestia Sinalp and Stati Generali delle Donne;

, Zero Molestia Sinalp and Stati Generali delle Donne; The women’s movement “Autrice”, committed to promoting cultural and social change.

A clear signal from the local authority: prevention, listening and the courage to report remain a collective responsibility.