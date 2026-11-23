Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SORTINO / NEWS & POLITICS – “Over 300 citizens have signed to demand that Sortino’s municipal council address the drug dealing problem in public. This is a strong signal that cannot be ignored. We have passed a level of concern that requires immediate answers, yet this administration continues to take no concrete action and refuses to call an open municipal council. Faced with this inaction, we have decided to mobilise directly.”

[Image: Piazza Quattro Canti in Sortino during the signature collection day]

Mobilisation in piazza Quattro Canti

This was stated by Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and also a municipal councillor, who took part in the signature collection day organised in piazza Quattro Canti in Sortino together with representatives of “La Voce di Sortino” to urge an open session of the municipal council dedicated to the issues of drug dealing in the area.

“We cannot accept that such a serious phenomenon is underestimated or met with silence,” Auteri stressed. “When we talk about drugs, we are talking about the future of our young people, the safety of families and the health of an entire community. This is not a matter of political affiliation, but of responsibility towards Sortino. We want the problem to be discussed in the open, involving institutions, educational bodies, associations and everyone who can help find solutions.”

Reference to article 43 of the municipal statute

In his speech, the regional parliamentarian cited article 43 of the municipal statute, which governs instruments of popular participation through requests, petitions and proposals: “The statute recognises citizens’ right to urge the administration to act on matters of general interest. For deliberation proposals, it requires at least 200 signatures from resident citizens. We have exceeded 300: proof that the request arises from a widespread concern within the community.”

Prevention, education and support for young people

Auteri therefore urged the local executive to act on the petition by fostering a public debate on prevention and countermeasures: “An open municipal council would be an opportunity to listen to the city, engage with those who work daily in the area and identify a shared path. We are well aware that combating crime is the responsibility of the police and the judiciary, but the administration has a duty to do its part in prevention, education and support for young people and families.”

“We want a clean Sortino, free from drugs and able to offer young people opportunities to grow up in a healthy environment,” he concluded. “The over 300 signatures collected are a clear demand for attention and responsibility: now we expect the administration to listen to the citizens, because the health and future of our young people come before any political convenience.”