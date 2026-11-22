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GROSSETO / NEWS – New details have emerged from the investigation into the death of the former police chief Gianni De Gennaro, found dead at his country home in Montiano, in the province of Grosseto. According to the reconstruction in the investigation for incitement to suicide opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Grosseto – with district coordination by the DDA of Florence – the former prefect took his own life using a semi-automatic pistol, one of about 20 firearms (pistols and rifles) found in the property and all legally held.

Seizures at the Querciolaie farmhouse

The Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting the first reports and documents prepared by the Carabinieri of the Grosseto investigative unit, who are conducting the checks on the case. The officers have placed under seizure all the materials found at the farmhouse located in the Querciolaie area: these include the pistol used, mobile phones, as well as manuscripts, documents and other items now under examination by investigators.

CCTV cameras along the road under review

Alongside the technical checks on the seized items, the investigation aims to precisely reconstruct the final hours of the former police chief. Investigators are in fact examining the footage retrievable from the CCTV cameras pointing along the road leading to De Gennaro’s country house. The goal is to verify whether, in addition to the escort car that had accompanied him to the site on Friday evening, any other vehicles passed by.