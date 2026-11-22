Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FAVARA / NEWS – A 50-year-old man is alleged to have tried to kill his elderly mother by giving her a mix of drugs. He was arrested by the Carabinieri in Favara, in the province of Agrigento, on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The woman, found unconscious at the family home, is now in hospital in a critical condition.

[Image: Carabinieri patrol car on night duty]

The mayor’s report and the forced entry

The Carabinieri operation began last night in viale Pietro Nenni after a report from Favara’s mayor, Antonio Palumbo, who had himself been alerted by relatives and local residents. Citizens had said they had seen the 50-year-old walking the streets armed, and were deeply concerned for his elderly mother’s safety.

When the Carabinieri arrived at the flat, the man refused to open the door, repeatedly saying from inside that “everything was fine”. The officers therefore decided to force their way in: once inside, they found the woman lying on the floor, unconscious.

Rescue, gun seizure and arrest

The elderly woman was immediately treated by medics and rushed to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition. During a subsequent search of the home, investigators also found and seized an unlicensed pistol.

The 50-year-old was arrested and taken to prison at the disposal of the judicial authorities. Investigations are continuing to reconstruct exactly what happened and to clarify all the circumstances of the alleged poisoning.