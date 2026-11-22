Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRATA DI PORDENONE / NEWS – A Sunday of mourning and grief has struck the community of Prata di Pordenone, in Friuli. A serious road accident this morning, Sunday 22 November, claimed the life of a young mother, Emanuela Shahini, 31, of Albanian origin. Her two children and a friend travelling with her were also injured.

The car off the road and the rollover

The tragedy occurred just before noon on via Vittorio Emanuele. For reasons still under investigation by the Carabinieri, who attended the scene to gather evidence, the car the family was in—a Dacia Duster—left the road on its own and ended its journey with a violent rollover. The family had been heading to Villanova di Prata to attend a birthday party.

Rescue efforts and the toll

The impact was devastating. The Fire Brigade from the Pordenone provincial command worked for a long time to free the occupants from the wreckage. Sadly, for the driver, Emanuela Shahini, the 118 paramedics could only confirm her death due to the severe injuries she sustained.

Her 15-year-old daughter was also in a critical condition: she was stabilised at the scene and then airlifted urgently to hospital in Udine. The other two children involved, her 11-year-old son and the friend, suffered various injuries and were taken to hospital in Pordenone under code yellow. The exact circumstances of the accident are being examined by investigators.