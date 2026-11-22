Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
ITALY / WEATHER & NEWS – Unsettled conditions persisted across Italy on Sunday 22 November, with widespread rain in central and northern regions and snow in the Alps (down to 700–900 metres in Trentino-Alto Adige) and the Apennines. A brief respite is expected tomorrow, Monday 23 November, with only scattered showers, and on Tuesday 24, when sunshine will prevail. From Wednesday, however, a new Atlantic front will reach central and northern regions.
[Image: Storm over Italy and Civil Protection operations]
Weather alerts in Tuscany, Campania and Sardinia
- Tuscany and 7 regions: today an amber alert is in force for hydrogeological risk in northern Tuscany and a yellow alert covers parts of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Molise.
- Campania: Civil Protection has issued an alert from 9pm today until 6pm tomorrow for strong westerly winds and rough seas along exposed coasts (from Naples and the Campanian Plain to Cilento). No critical issues for rain.
- Sardinia: the alert runs until Monday afternoon for a mistral gale and waves up to 4–5 metres along the northern and western coasts, especially in Gallura and between Nurra and the Campidano of Oristano.
Landslides in Chieti: 45 families evacuated
In Chieti the mayor Giovanni Legnini has signed three new immediate evacuation orders for the red zone in the Santa Maria district, affected by a deep landslide. The measures cover 66 uninhabitable residential units and 45 families, bringing the total number of evacuated properties to 147.
Forecast for Monday 23 November
- North: scattered clouds and clear spells in the morning; local rain in the afternoon on Liguria and the Alps, then a dry evening. Minimum temperatures falling, maximums rising.
- Centre: clouds and local morning rain in Tuscany; stable in the afternoon, but scattered downpours will arrive in the evening and overnight on the Tyrrhenian coasts. Temperatures falling.
- South and Islands: local morning rain in Campania and Sicily; scattered showers in Campania in the afternoon, extending overnight to Calabria and the major islands.