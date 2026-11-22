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ITALY / WEATHER & NEWS – Unsettled conditions persisted across Italy on Sunday 22 November, with widespread rain in central and northern regions and snow in the Alps (down to 700–900 metres in Trentino-Alto Adige) and the Apennines. A brief respite is expected tomorrow, Monday 23 November, with only scattered showers, and on Tuesday 24, when sunshine will prevail. From Wednesday, however, a new Atlantic front will reach central and northern regions.

[Image: Storm over Italy and Civil Protection operations]

Weather alerts in Tuscany, Campania and Sardinia

Tuscany and 7 regions: today an amber alert is in force for hydrogeological risk in northern Tuscany and a yellow alert covers parts of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Molise.

today an is in force for hydrogeological risk in northern Tuscany and a covers parts of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Molise. Campania: Civil Protection has issued an alert from 9pm today until 6pm tomorrow for strong westerly winds and rough seas along exposed coasts (from Naples and the Campanian Plain to Cilento). No critical issues for rain.

Civil Protection has issued an alert from 9pm today until 6pm tomorrow for and along exposed coasts (from Naples and the Campanian Plain to Cilento). No critical issues for rain. Sardinia: the alert runs until Monday afternoon for a mistral gale and waves up to 4–5 metres along the northern and western coasts, especially in Gallura and between Nurra and the Campidano of Oristano.

Landslides in Chieti: 45 families evacuated

In Chieti the mayor Giovanni Legnini has signed three new immediate evacuation orders for the red zone in the Santa Maria district, affected by a deep landslide. The measures cover 66 uninhabitable residential units and 45 families, bringing the total number of evacuated properties to 147.

Forecast for Monday 23 November