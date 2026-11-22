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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The past week on Syracuse province’s political chessboard was intense and full of twists. Open letters, social-media spats, barbs over the area’s main environmental issues and party reorganisations ahead of the next elections all shook the centre-right coalition’s balance of power.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio and Syracuse’s political landscape]

1. The head-on clash between Grande Sicilia and Fratelli d’Italia

The week was dominated by the very public standoff between Grande Sicilia’s provincial secretary, Vincenzo Vinciullo, the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia, Luca Cannata, and the provincial FdI official Antonio Annino.

It began with the political fallout from the vote at Palazzo Vermexio on the no-confidence motion against the mayor, Francesco Italia, which was defeated partly thanks to the abstention of councillors close to Giuseppe Carta. After Vinciullo published an open letter challenging Cannata to a TV debate and rejecting accusations of “clinging to power”, the Avola MP countered by proposing a three-on-one face-off (including Carta and Mayor Italia) or a one-on-one with Annino. What followed was an escalation of bitter retorts, culminating in a Facebook exchange between Vinciullo and Annino, featuring jabs at each other’s careers, the defection of a FdI councillor to the mixed group in Canicattini Bagni, and the spotlight falling on land issues and the TMB site in Augusta.

2. Annino’s broadside on Aretusacque, IAS and TMB

This week, Antonio Annino, a guest on the programme “Punto e a capo web”, turned the spotlight on the province’s main administrative and environmental problems. The FdI official denounced that Aretusacque had declared itself “not under public control” despite 51% public ownership, then raised the alarm over the cost of wastewater treatment linked to the IAS: according to Annino, without proper planning, household bills (starting in Melilli) risk tripling in the coming years. He also criticised the political silence over the new TMB plant and accused Grande Sicilia of effectively placing itself outside the Syracuse centre-right fold.

3. Yesterday the League’s relaunch: “Lower the tone, focus on the territory”

The political week ended yesterday with a large turnout for the League’s first provincial assembly, called by the new secretary, Giuseppe Di Mare, the mayor of Augusta, alongside the former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giovanni Cafeo and the ARS MP Carlo Auteri.

From the League’s podium came a clear message of détente to coalition allies: