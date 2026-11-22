Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / NEWS – A night of tension in the historic centre of Palermo, in piazza Sant’Anna, where a group of young people attacked the police officers on duty in the so-called “red zones”. According to reports, the young people targeted the officers by throwing firecrackers and glass bottles.

[Image: A National Police (Polizia di Stato) car on night patrol in Palermo’s historic centre]

The arrival of reinforcements and the two arrests

In response to the unrest, additional patrols were immediately alerted. The intervention of reinforcements allowed order to be restored in the square and enabled officers to identify several young people present at the scene.

During the operation, the officers detained and arrested a man and a woman, believed to be responsible for physically assaulting two police officers.

Two officers injured and fast-track trial

Following the scuffle, both police officers sustained injuries: one was hurt on an arm, while the other suffered trauma to the back and a knee. Taken to hospital for checks, doctors gave both a five-day prognosis. A fast-track trial for the two arrested individuals has already been scheduled for tomorrow morning.