Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CALTANISSETTA / NEWS – The death of the former police chief and former head of the intelligence services Giovanni De Gennaro has not halted the investigation opened by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Caltanissetta for aggravated misdirection of justice. With the recent seizure of computer devices, the inquiries now enter the decisive phase of technical analysis of the digital media.

[Image: The Palace of Justice in Caltanissetta]

The PC isolated from the internet and the hard drives after the papers were burned

According to the reconstruction by the public prosecutors in Caltanissetta, on several state-of-the-art hard drives and on a personal computer purchased specifically to be used without an internet connection – so as to leave no digital traces – De Gennaro and his collaborator Donatella Peruzzi are alleged to have transferred and hidden a reserved digital archive before destroying the corresponding paper documents from the late 1980s and early 1990s by fire.

The forensic analysis of the seized media – including the hard drives entrusted to his son Giulio and to the financial police (Guardia di Finanza) inspector Massimo Carnicelli – now aims to verify what remains stored in the digital memory.

From the red diary to possible external accomplices in via D’Amelio

The Public Prosecutor’s Office’s goal is to reconstruct an alleged common thread between the 1989 “poison season” and the misdirection following the 1992 Mafia massacres. In the digital files, investigators are first looking for useful evidence to identify those responsible for the theft of Paolo Borsellino’s red diary, which disappeared after the attack on 19 July 1992 from the offices of the Flying Squad in Palermo, then headed by Arnaldo La Barbera. The investigation had begun with statements about alleged confidential documents held by La Barbera’s family and used as leverage to secure his daughter Serena a job in the security services.

A second line of inquiry concerns the possible presence of individuals outside Cosa Nostra in the preparation of the via D’Amelio massacre – consistent with what the cooperating witness Gaspare Spatuzza reported about an unknown man present in the garage in via Villasevaglios – and the identification of the institutional figures who steered the initial investigations towards the false pentito Vincenzo Scarantino. Wiretaps had also revealed De Gennaro and Peruzzi’s deep concern about the appeal in the misdirection trial and the statements of the former official Gioacchino Genchi.

Salvatore Contorno’s return and the failed Addaura attack

The digital investigations finally rewind to May and June 1989, focusing on two key events: