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Clashes, panic at stadium and at least 11 dead

Gunfire from helicopters, roadblocks with burning lorries and a mass escape during the operation in Guasave. The leader of Los Mazatlecos had a $5 million bounty on his head.

A rapid operation carried out by Mexican special units with support from US intelligence. Shots fired from helicopters, “narcobloqueos” with burning vehicles and hundreds of spectators fleeing a baseball stadium during a match. Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, 44, known as El Chapo Isidro, was detained in Guasave, an agricultural hub in the northern state of Sinaloa. Listed among the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives with a $5 million reward, the boss was arrested on a day marked by heavy violence that left at least 11 dead, including four soldiers.

Who is El Chapo Isidro

As head of Los Mazatlecos (a rival of the Sinaloa Cartel), Meza Flores is identified by US investigators as one of the main figures behind drug trafficking to the United States of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics. He began at the bottom of the drug trade while working in scrap metal, rising through the ranks to the top of the Beltrán Leyva organisation, itself a splinter group from the Sinaloa Cartel. He later formed his own criminal group—known as the Meza-Flores organisation or Los Mazatlecos—accused of murders, kidnappings, extortion and torture.

The violence during and after the raid

Alongside El Chapo Isidro, his deputy Germán N., alias Serafín, and financial contact José N. were arrested. According to the Mexican Defence Ministry, after identification the three were flown to Mexico City on an air force plane to be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office specialising in organised crime. Special army and National Guard units took part in the raid. Armed groups responded with heavy weapons, armoured vehicles and arson: a commercial building caught fire near the General Hospital, more than 100 motorists took shelter at a service station and dozens of young people were trapped inside schools and gyms.