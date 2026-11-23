Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI / CULTURE & ENVIRONMENT – The environment, culture and local identity took centre stage at the first Eco Book Festival, held on Saturday 21 November at the M.U.S.A. – Museum of Natural History and Archaeology in Melilli. Titled “Ecopoems of connection”, the event offered a chance to discuss the relationship between community and territory, weaving together the promotion of historical memory with environmental sustainability.

[Image: A moment from the first Eco Book Festival at the M.U.S.A. in Melilli]

The book on Melilli’s history and traditions

At the heart of the event was the presentation of the book “Melilli – History, Culture, Traditions, People” by Paolo Magnano, a work that traces the town’s identity through images, stories, testimonies and in-depth studies of local roots.

Magnano was joined in discussion by Mario Blancato and Giuseppe Astuto. The meeting, moderated by publisher Carlo Morrone, was also attended by mayor Giuseppe Carta, Agatino Mirko Aloisio, Daniel Amato and Rosario Cutrona.

The €23 million environmental clean-up plan

During the festival, mayor Giuseppe Carta outlined the progress on securing and remediating the area’s landfills, citing an investment and planning programme worth around €23 million funded by public money:

Six landfills already under work (€6.5 million): Andolina, San Giuseppe, Dominici, Corvo, Belluzza and Canniolo.

Andolina, San Giuseppe, Dominici, Corvo, Belluzza and Canniolo. Further sites and SIN areas: funds allocated for permanent securing and remediation of other sites, including Dominici – third basin, Millardo and Aprile in contrada Bagali, as well as interventions planned in areas within the Priolo SIN.

The new “Melilli, City of Nativity Scenes” logo for Christmas 2026

The event also saw the unveiling of the new logo “Melilli, City of Nativity Scenes”, which will accompany the communication of Christmas 2026 initiatives and strengthen the tourist and cultural appeal of the Hyblaean centre through its nativity tradition.

“A city’s future is not built only through new works, but also through the ability to recover, protect and enhance what it already has,” mayor Giuseppe Carta said at the end of the meeting. “The Eco Book Festival tells the story of a Melilli that invests in environmental remediation, rediscovering its history and promoting the traditions that make it unique. Presenting Melilli’s new identity as the City of Nativity Scenes, on the eve of Christmas, is another piece in the puzzle to turn our environmental and cultural heritage into a resource for the whole community.”