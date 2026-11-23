Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A 32-year-old man, already known to police, was arrested by the Carabinieri of the Ardea station on serious charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and stalking against his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to investigators, the ordeal began around 2.30am on the night of 15–16 November. The man intercepted the woman as she left work and persuaded her to meet him in her car at an isolated car park. There he pulled out a kitchen knife and, threatening her with the weapon, forced her into his car and took her to an abandoned farmhouse, where he raped her. Despite the shock, the 26-year-old managed to persuade her attacker to drive her back to her car; once home, she immediately called 112.

Carabinieri and 118 medics arrived at the scene and took the victim to the emergency room of the Città di Aprilia clinic under the “codice rosa” protocol. Checks revealed she had already filed a criminal complaint against her ex-partner on 12 November at Marina di Tor San Lorenzo station for abuse and violent behaviour during their cohabitation.

After the assault, the 32-year-old called 112 and threatened self-harm, then disposed of his phone and went into hiding. The Carabinieri traced his movements until 8.30am on Monday 23 November, when, after another call to the operations room, they tracked him down and arrested him on foot on Lungomare di Ardea. The arrested man was taken to Velletri prison at the disposal of the judicial authorities.