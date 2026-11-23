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Knee surgery in Finland and a 3-4 month layoff

Jannik Sinner has ended all hesitation: after the latest medical consultations, including a recent meeting in Milan, the South Tyrolean tennis player has chosen surgery to resolve his knee problem. He is already en route to Finland, where this afternoon he will place himself in the care of Lasse Lempainen, an internationally renowned orthopaedic surgeon (already known for operating on footballers such as Ousmane Dembélé and Leonardo Spinazzola), who is expected to operate on the outer part of the joint.

Recovery times and tournaments at risk

Rehabilitation will take roughly three to four months. This timeline forces Sinner to officially withdraw from the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh — an event in which he had hoped to test his physical condition — and from the 2027 Australian Open, whose participation was already in doubt. The goal is now a return in the spring, coinciding with the start of the clay-court season, although the schedule will depend on the outcome of the surgery and his responses during recovery.

On the world ranking front, should the layoff extend beyond expectations, Sinner could ask the ATP for a protected ranking (reserved for players sidelined for at least six months). However, this remains a remote possibility, as the points he has accumulated should still guarantee him a place near the top of the rankings.

Reactions from the world of sport and institutions

The decision has quickly gathered support from the top of Italian sport. The president of the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP), Angelo Binaghi, speaking on La Politica nel pallone on Rai Radio 1, described the physical issue as “unfair”, stressing that it was not caused by trauma or training errors. Binaghi then reaffirmed his complete confidence in the player’s team’s choices, assuring the Federation’s full availability.

Words of encouragement also came from the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, on the sidelines of the Italia Direzione Nord event in Milan: “We wish Sinner all the best in overcoming this delicate phase, which is part of every great champion’s journey. We look forward to seeing him back on court at his peak, certain that he will return even more competitive.”