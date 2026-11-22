Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

At the Tardini, Roma ran out 5-1 winners over Parma, inspired by a rampant Donyell Malen: the Dutchman scored four, was unanimously named man of the match and delivered a performance that takes the Giallorossi to 36 goals in the first 12 matchdays, a tally Serie A had not seen for 76 years.

According to Il Messaggero, before the game the striker had a heated exchange with a Parma fan in the stands; the intervention of Gian Piero Gasperini helped him regain his composure, paving the way for his reply on the pitch. After the match the coach highlighted the team’s mental strength, able to respond without fracturing after Parma’s brief equaliser, and pointed out how the new tactical role is bringing out Malen’s well-known qualities.

Gasperini then praised the contribution of the substitutes, especially Wesley, whose runs and assists were decisive in breaking the deadlock, and stressed the importance of having five or six top-class replacements between Serie A and the Champions League. Positive signs also came from Cristante and Rodrigo Mora, who scored for the fourth game in a row in Serie A, while Molina struggled and Balerdi was involved in the 1-1 incident.

In his post-match remarks, Malen acknowledged the difficulties after the opponent’s equaliser, reiterated his fine form for both club and country and joked about taking a yellow ball home to his children, who had only seen white ones. Rodrigo Mora, after praising his teammate, urged caution over title talk, reiterating the need to take it one game at a time.