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A warning cry has been raised by farmers in south-east Sicily, who are facing an increasingly difficult situation in the citrus sector. Speaking out is Giuseppe Pippo Gennuso, head of the agriculture department of Forza Italia Sicilia and a local farmer, who highlights the stark gap between the prices paid to producers and those charged on supermarket shelves.

“I am writing to you as a farmer from south-east Sicily, from Rosolini, Pachino, Ispica, Noto, Modica, Vittoria and Syracuse. I am not writing for political controversy, but because of the figures,” Gennuso said.

The data provided by producers paint a particularly dire picture. Lemons still on the trees are paid between 30 and 50 cents per kilogram, while those destined for industry, delivered free on board, fetch only 15–30 cents per kilo, with transport costs borne by the farmers. In supermarkets, however, the retail price ranges from €2.50 to €3.50 per kilogram.

“We produce and we lose. Supermarkets resell and make far more. This is a situation we can no longer sustain,” the farmers’ representative said.

In his remarks, Gennuso also raised the issue of how ISMEA resources are managed, citing reports that, according to an investigation by Report and an article in Il Fatto Quotidiano on 22 November 2026, involved two contracts for organising events worth €3 million and €5 million respectively, totalling €8 million.

“While farmers are paid just 40 cents per kilogram, news emerges of millions of euros allocated to organising events. We demand clarity and transparency. Resources earmarked for agriculture must provide concrete support to those who work the land and produce,” Gennuso argued.

Hence the call for checks on fund management, on the transparency of procedures and on the criteria used to award financing.

South-east Sicilian farmers have made four specific demands:

Introducing a guaranteed minimum price for produce, benchmarked against the actual costs borne by businesses, including water, labour, fertilisers and energy.

Effective checks on the use of ISMEA funds to ensure that resources intended for the agricultural sector actually reach producers.

Transparent publication of calls for bids, including the winners, the amounts awarded and the evaluation criteria.

Urgent convening of a round-table meeting with producers from south-east Sicily, without restricting dialogue to category associations alone.

Gennuso also stressed the political and territorial connection with Forza Italia: “We are Forza Italia on the ground. We are the ones who work, who produce, who vote. We are not asking for favours. We are simply asking to be able to live dignified lives from our work.”

It is a message that also serves as a call to politicians and institutions to tackle the crisis in Sicilian agriculture with concrete action, not just token statements.

“If agriculture continues like this, south-east Sicily will die. And with it, the support of those who have always represented us risks dying too,” Gennuso warned.

The final request is for a direct meeting with local producers to bring the difficulties faced by agricultural businesses to the centre of an urgent institutional debate.