Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA / NEWS – The Municipality of Catania will not be a civil party in the legal proceedings arising from the investigation into the explosion caused by a gas leak on 21 January 2025 in via Fratelli Gualandi. The preliminary hearing judge, Santi Bologna, ordered the exclusion of the local authority, accepting the objections raised by the defence.

[Image: The Palace of Justice in Catania]

The procedural defect and the judge’s order

Lawyers Laura Biondo and Angelica Montalbano, representing engineer Gaetano Parasiliti – the current technical director of Catania Rete Gas – highlighted a formal defect in the Municipality’s filing of the special power of attorney, a position upheld and confirmed by the judge in a six-page order.

Civil parties admitted and adjournment to 15 January

In the same ruling, the judge admitted several bodies and individuals as civil parties:

the Iacp (represented by lawyer Dario Pastore);

(represented by lawyer Dario Pastore); Consambiente (assisted by lawyer Isabella Altana);

(assisted by lawyer Isabella Altana); the Fondazione Opera Diocesana di Assistenza ;

; the owners of the buildings that collapsed or were damaged by the blast and some of the injured ;

of the buildings that collapsed or were damaged by the blast and some of the ; 55 citizens affected (represented by lawyer Carmelo Sardella), admitted solely in a personal capacity and not as representatives of a committee, while two residents were excluded.

The proceedings will continue at the next hearing, already set for 15 January, when the parties will present their arguments and the deputy public prosecutor Fabio Scavone, together with public prosecutor Emanuele Vadalà, will formally request a trial for the engineer under investigation.