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PALERMO / POLITICS – The centre-left debate in Sicily is heating up ahead of the next regional elections. The member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and leader of the Controcorrente movement, Ismaele La Vardera, has spoken out on press reports – republished today by the daily La Sicilia – about a possible bid for the regional presidency by former Senate president Pietro Grasso as a unifying figure, alongside the name of MEP Giuseppe Antoci.

[Image: Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Ismaele La Vardera]

The respect for Grasso and Antoci and the call for clarity

As a guest on the TV programme “L’Intervista” on Rei Tv, La Vardera acknowledged the institutional and moral stature of the two figures cited in the political debate, while stressing that neither has so far expressed a concrete willingness to run:

“They are two figures I respect and admire, with a moral standing that is absolutely noteworthy, but they have not put themselves forward and have not given their availability. Sometimes names are thrown into the ring without the people concerned even knowing or being willing.”

The appeal to the broad-field forces

During his remarks, the regional MP then sent a direct message to the parties of the so-called broad field, urging them to come clean about his candidacy proposal and to begin a transparent discussion on the coalition’s structure: