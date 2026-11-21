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“Let us create a regional district to attract investment“

The film and audiovisual industry, a driving sector in Lazio, was at the heart of the debate. The region invests over €30 million a year through public notices and the Roma Lazio Film Commission Foundation.

The third edition of the Festival Economia della Cultura opened on Saturday 21 November 2026 at Palazzo Barberini. The two-day event, promoted by the Lazio regional government, brings together institutions, businesses and sector operators to analyse how cultural production can act as a genuine engine of economic and social development.

Lazio leads Italy for cultural impact

The opening address was given by the deputy president of the Lazio regional government, Roberta Angelilli, who outlined the state of the sector by citing data from the Io Sono Cultura 2026 report (produced by Fondazione Symbola, Unioncamere, Centro Studi Tagliacarne and Deloitte). In Lazio, the cultural and creative system generates €17.7 billion in value added — equivalent to 8.1% of the regional economy — and employs more than 215,000 people.

“These figures confirm that investing in culture means growing Lazio,” Angelilli said, claiming the region’s national lead for the weight of the creative sector in the local economy. “We want to consolidate this leadership through concrete policies for businesses, innovation and employment. It is essential to invest in urban regeneration, through international architecture competitions, to turn the outskirts into new contemporary art hubs capable of attracting capital.”

The first session, focused on “Culture and economic development”, also heard from the deputy culture minister Pietro Cannella, the regional minister Simona Renata Baldassarre, the director general for contemporary creativity at the MiC Costantino D’Orazio, the president of the Economia della Cultura district Simone Bozzato and the president of Lazio Innova Francesco Marcolini. “The challenge is to turn our extraordinary heritage into real opportunities for work and innovation, strengthening the synergy between public and private,” Cannella stated. Baldassarre echoed this, recalling the region’s commitment to recovering cultural spaces and supporting live performances to create new growth opportunities in the area.

Film and audiovisual: over €30 million in annual investment

The second panel of the morning focused on the film and audiovisual industry, with contributions from Manuela Cacciamani (CEO of Cinecittà), Chiara Sbarigia (president of APA), Alessandro Usai (president of ANICA) and Lorenza Lei (CEO of the Roma Lazio Film Commission Foundation).

Film remains one of Lazio’s industrial pillars, supported by the region with public notices worth over €20 million a year for production and promotion, for a total investment exceeding €30 million annually. “Investing in film means betting on a territory’s identity and future,” Lorenza Lei explained. “As a film commission, we work to train tomorrow’s professionals, showcase our realities to the world and ensure every set brings real jobs and economic benefits to the areas where it is filmed.”

The final proposal: a district to unite public and private

In the afternoon, the third session — “Managing cultural heritage: strategies and success stories” — featured a discussion among the heads of major museum and cultural institutions: Simone Quilici (Colosseum Archaeological Park), Thomas Clement Salomon (Barberini and Corsini National Galleries), Luana Toniolo (Villa Giulia National Etruscan Museum), Fabio Tagliaferri (president of Ales) and Elisabetta Scungio (Lazio regional museums director).

Angelilli summed up the day by launching an operational project: “Alongside protecting our heritage, we must adopt management models that combine cultural programming, economic sustainability, digital innovation and private-sector participation. To achieve this goal, I propose creating the Distretto Economia della Cultura, a tool capable of bringing together public and private projects and resources. We can start work on this right away.”