Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Syracuse police chief has banned public funerals for Angelo Monaco, a historic member of Noto’s Trigila clan. Monaco died at the age of 71 and the funeral will be held strictly in private, with no public ceremonies.

The decision is part of the prevention and public order measures adopted by the authorities to avoid gatherings that could become occasions for celebrating or glorifying criminal circles.

Angelo Monaco’s name had emerged among the businesses involved in the anti-mafia operation “Robin Hood”, the investigation that reconstructed the structure and operational methods of the Trigila clan, shedding light on the network of family ties, communications and trusted associates through which, according to investigators, the organisation continued to exert its influence over the area.

The inquiry, launched at the end of 2016 and continued until the summer of 2018, led on 11 May 2021 to the execution of 13 precautionary measures.

At the centre of the investigative reconstruction was Antonio Giuseppe Trigila, known as “Pinnintula”, to whom the role of leading the group was attributed even during the imprisonment of its main figures.

For Angelo Monaco, investigators had outlined a specific role within the clan’s economic interests. Identified as the nephew of the mafia boss, he was linked to the acquisition and control of agricultural land, a sector considered strategic for understanding how the group consolidated its presence and influence in the Noto area.