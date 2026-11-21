Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation into drones that flew over the airspace of the US military base at Sigonella, in the province of Catania. The alarm was raised on the evening of Friday 20 November, after reports of unmanned aircraft over the military installation and surrounding accommodation. The emergency was resolved after a few hours. The Syracuse judiciary has territorial jurisdiction over the area, which falls within Syracuse’s boundaries.

The news was first shared on X by the British account DefenceGeek and later picked up by several Italian media outlets. During the alert, US military flights bound for Sigonella were reportedly advised to consider alternative routes.

Competent authorities are conducting checks to reconstruct the events and verify the nature of the sightings.

According to an initial reconstruction, the alarm may have been triggered by the unauthorised overflight of a private drone. Informal sources at the base suggested it could have been a prank. The sighting nonetheless activated security procedures, with runways secured and flight operations temporarily suspended, including possible diversions for incoming aircraft.

This is the second such incident in Italy within a few days. On Thursday 19 November, an alert over drones also affected Genoa airport, which remained closed for about two hours before reopening.