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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Former police chief Gianni De Gennaro, 78, was found dead at his country home in Orbetello, Tuscany, where he was alone. Early reports suggest he shot himself.

Family raised the alarm after not hearing from him since the previous evening. The Carabinieri called emergency services at 9:38am; on arrival, medics could only confirm his death. The RIS forensic unit and a medical examiner appointed by the Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office attended the scene to begin investigations.

Reactions and the legal context

De Gennaro was under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice in the via D’Amelio bombing case. His lawyer said the extreme act was a direct consequence of the “defamatory accusations” levelled at him in the affair.

Salvatore Borsellino, brother of judge Paolo Borsellino, also commented, expressing shock and strong reservations about the events: