Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
Former police chief Gianni De Gennaro, 78, was found dead at his country home in Orbetello, Tuscany, where he was alone. Early reports suggest he shot himself.
Family raised the alarm after not hearing from him since the previous evening. The Carabinieri called emergency services at 9:38am; on arrival, medics could only confirm his death. The RIS forensic unit and a medical examiner appointed by the Grosseto Public Prosecutor’s Office attended the scene to begin investigations.
Reactions and the legal context
De Gennaro was under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice in the via D’Amelio bombing case. His lawyer said the extreme act was a direct consequence of the “defamatory accusations” levelled at him in the affair.
Salvatore Borsellino, brother of judge Paolo Borsellino, also commented, expressing shock and strong reservations about the events:
- Suicide incitement theory: Borsellino argued that De Gennaro took his life because of unfounded accusations, which in his view amounted to “incitement to suicide”, while stressing that the judiciary must establish the true nature of the death with certainty.
- The missing red diary: Borsellino then criticised the approach of the Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor’s Office, claiming responsibility for the disappearance of the red diary lay with the ROS special unit rather than the police (who, he said, received an already empty bag) and accusing the investigation of trying to shift blame without clarifying the central issue of the bombing.