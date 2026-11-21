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The state of social housing on via Luigi Cassia is back at the centre of debate in Syracuse. Alessia Scorpo, president of the IACP, has now weighed in on the issues raised by residents, defending the institute’s work and urging that the families’ hardships not be turned into a political battleground.

“The difficulties faced by families living in social housing deserve respect, attention and, above all, concrete answers. They must not become a political football,” Scorpo said, acknowledging that problems remain and that further work is still needed.

She highlighted the efforts made by IACP offices in recent years, including surveys of the property portfolio, planning, funding applications and refurbishment projects. As for via Luigi Cassia, Scorpo noted that work has been completed on the buildings at numbers 40–42 and 44–46.

For the other buildings, including those recently at the centre of residents’ complaints, she said the issues have been identified and the extraordinary maintenance needs quantified. According to Scorpo, this situation calls for careful planning and securing the necessary resources to carry out the work.

Scorpo also cited resolution no. 22 of 13 November 2026, under which the board approved a plan for using proceeds from property sales. This, she said, is another step in allocating the institute’s financial resources to the needs of the housing stock.

She acknowledged that the concerns raised by tenants cannot be ignored: listening to residents, checking the safety of the buildings and responding to reports are, she stressed, the institute’s clear responsibilities.

On the political controversy, however, her stance was firm: “Exploiting the issue for political gain does not fix balconies, does not make buildings safe and does not improve families’ lives.”