Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / NEWS – A life sentence for Gabriele Bianchi, accused of the aggravated voluntary murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte, the 21-year-old beaten to death in Colleferro, in the province of Rome, in the night between 5 and 6 September 2020, is now final. Today, judges of the first criminal section of the Court of Cassation (Italy’s highest court) made the decision, accepting the request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and rejecting the appeal filed by the defendant’s lawyers.

[Image: The courtroom of the Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome]

The Supreme Court’s decision and the satisfaction of the victim’s family lawyers

In her closing arguments, the chief prosecutor Antonietta Picardi had urged the confirmation of the life sentence, stressing that the challenged ruling – issued on 8 June by the second Court of Assize of Appeal in Rome at the end of the third second-instance trial – had properly assessed intent and its intensity, addressing all the defence’s criticisms after the previous annulment and remittal concerning generic mitigating circumstances.

Satisfaction was expressed by lawyer Domenico Marzi, representing Willy Monteiro Duarte’s family: “We expected this decision; it is the right sentence for inexcusable conduct.”

The final picture of the convictions

With today’s ruling, the judicial process concerning the assault, which lasted less than a minute, is now definitively closed. According to the prosecution’s reconstruction, Gabriele Bianchi – an expert in mixed martial arts (MMA) – initiated the beating with a violent kick to the young man’s chest, immediately followed by his brother.

The Supreme Court had already made final all other sentences imposed on the defendants involved in the case: