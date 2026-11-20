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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA / NEWS – An emergency medical transfer of a four-month-old baby in a critical condition from Catania to Genoa has been successfully completed using a state flight. The operation was coordinated by the Catania Prefecture to ensure the infant received highly specialised and prompt treatment at the Giannina Gaslini paediatric institute in the Ligurian capital.

[Image: Italian Air Force aircraft used for the emergency medical transport]

Coordination between Policlinico, Prefecture and Italian Air Force

The child was hospitalised at the Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Policlinico “Rodolico – San Marco” in Catania. Doctors deemed the infant’s clinical condition particularly delicate, ruling out the use of a regular scheduled flight and necessitating the immediate activation of the emergency medical transport procedure.

The operation involved close collaboration between the Catania Prefecture, the medical team at the Catania hospital and the Italian Air Force, which provided an aircraft to ensure rapid and safe transfer.

Arrival in Genoa

Constantly assisted and monitored by specialised medical and nursing staff throughout the flight, the young patient arrived in Genoa within a few hours, where the paediatric hospital’s Giannina Gaslini team immediately took charge to begin the necessary treatments.