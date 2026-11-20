Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The National Police (Polizia di Stato), on orders from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, have released a photograph of the man suspected of murdering Mohammed Madhoub, 44, of Moroccan origin. The fatal attack, carried out with scissors after an argument on the evening of 13 November in the Tor Pignattara district (eastern outskirts of Rome), took place in front of the victim’s partner.

The Flying Squad, which is leading the investigation, is working to identify and locate the wanted man, who remains unnamed. Anyone who recognises the man or has useful information can contact the Flying Squad on 3346903295.