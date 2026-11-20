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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Over 140 galleries, a focus on Germany and Lombardy and major exhibitions on de Chirico and Cagli

Until 22 November, the Nuvola dell’Eur hosts the sixth edition of Roma Arte in Nuvola, the international modern and contemporary art fair created and directed by Alessandro Nicosia (promoted by Eur SpA, with artistic direction by Adriana Polveroni). The event brings together around 140 galleries from Italy and abroad, offering works ranging from painting and sculpture to photography and contemporary experiments, alongside a packed programme of talks, performances and institutional projects developed with the Ministry of Culture, Lazio Region, Roma Capitale and the Chamber of Commerce.

Guests of honour and new features

Guest country – Germany: To mark the 75th anniversary of the resumption of Italian-German diplomatic relations, the group exhibition Viaggio in Italia. Nostalgia dell’Italia is presented (curated by Gregor Jansen and Julia Apitzsch, with the German Embassy). It showcases works by eight artists from different generations – including Candida Höfer and Thomas Struth – to explore cultural exchanges between the two countries.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the resumption of Italian-German diplomatic relations, the group exhibition Viaggio in Italia. Nostalgia dell’Italia is presented (curated by Gregor Jansen and Julia Apitzsch, with the German Embassy). It showcases works by eight artists from different generations – including Candida Höfer and Thomas Struth – to explore cultural exchanges between the two countries. Guest region – Lombardy: A spotlight on under-40 talent with a selection of Art Posters created through the collaboration between Triennale Milano and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic and Paralympic posters already showcased at Expo Osaka.

A spotlight on under-40 talent with a selection of Art Posters created through the collaboration between Triennale Milano and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic and Paralympic posters already showcased at Expo Osaka. New section: Approdo Roma makes its debut, a space curated by Pier Paolo Pancotto.

The major exhibitions, from Cagli to de Chirico

The exhibition programme is enriched by three monographic retrospectives:

Corrado Cagli: Fifty years after his death, Cagli is also a sculptor (produced with the Istituto Centrale per il Restauro and the Archivio Cagli) explores the artist’s plastic work between 1959 and 1967, displaying masks and portraits in cardboard and metal, many of them previously unseen.

Fifty years after his death, Cagli is also a sculptor (produced with the Istituto Centrale per il Restauro and the Archivio Cagli) explores the artist’s plastic work between 1959 and 1967, displaying masks and portraits in cardboard and metal, many of them previously unseen. Giorgio de Chirico: Tornabuoni Arte presents a retrospective spanning the early 20th century to the 1970s, focusing on the master’s deep connection with the capital and his historic home-studio on Piazza di Spagna.

Tornabuoni Arte presents a retrospective spanning the early 20th century to the 1970s, focusing on the master’s deep connection with the capital and his historic home-studio on Piazza di Spagna. Hidetoshi Nagasawa: A journey dedicated to the relationship between artwork and space.

Beyond the Nuvola

The event also extends into the historic centre with Eco domestiche. Corrispondenze contemporanee nella casa dell’anima, an exhibition curated by Pier Paolo Pancotto and staged in the rooms of the Casa Museo Mario Praz.