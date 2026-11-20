Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Nadir Rossi, a 35-year-old former nurse held in Verona prison on suspicion of murdering his wife Jessica Dalla Chiara with insulin injections, hanged himself in his cell.

According to prison sources, he was found in a critical condition this morning and rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead despite resuscitation attempts. The act came a day after the Court of Review rejected his lawyers’ request for release on Thursday 19 November.

The alarm over prison suicides

This brings to 68 the number of inmates who have taken their own lives since the start of the year, in addition to four Prison Officer Corps officers. Gennarino De Fazio, head of Uil Fp Prison Officer Corps, commented on the case, describing a prison system in deep crisis that, “just like Dante’s Inferno, removes all hope from anyone who enters, whether accused of a crime or serving the state in the blue uniform of the Prison Officer Corps”.