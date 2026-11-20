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MELILLI / SYRACUSE / CULTURE – The historic Cinema Ibleo in Melilli is set for a new cultural era. A project to create a new Teatro Comunale was submitted today to the town hall, an initiative that involves the recovery, remediation and repurposing of the historic building located on via Mentana, off via Iblea.

[Image: The historic Cinema Ibleo building in Melilli]

The project and the €1.5 million investment

The work is supported by total regional funding exceeding €1.5 million. An initial portion of the funds has already been used by the council to acquire the building, while the remainder will finance structural renovation, safety improvements and functional upgrades.

The technical design – prepared by external professional Antonio Veca on behalf of the municipal technical office (UTC) – marks a decisive step in the administrative process to provide Melilli’s centre with a public facility equipped for theatre performances, cultural events and artistic initiatives.

Mayor Giuseppe Carta: “Building the future from our history”

Highlighting the historic and social significance of the project is Melilli’s mayor and member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Giuseppe Carta, who frames the building’s recovery within a broader strategy to regenerate the town’s public heritage:

“There are places that tell the story of a community and deserve to live again. The historic Cinema Ibleo is one of them. By submitting the project for the new Teatro Comunale, we are taking an important step towards recovering a building that is part of our town’s memory. We are talking about an investment of over €1.5 million in regional funds, which has allowed us to acquire the building and will enable us to carry out its redevelopment.”

The mayor also emphasises the role the future venue will play in bringing people together: