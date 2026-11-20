Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Flying Squad officers from Syracuse Police Headquarters have arrested a 47-year-old man, already known to police, for possession with intent to supply drugs.

In particular, investigators from the Syracuse Flying Squad, as part of their daily work to tackle the use and sale of drugs in the city’s dealing hotspots, stopped the man in the street. He was already known for past drug-related offences and had just left his home on an e-scooter. A personal search led to the discovery and seizure of 14 doses of cocaine ready to be sold to local users.

A subsequent search of the building where the man lives led to the seizure of a further 36 doses of cocaine hidden inside the lift shaft. The 47-year-old has been placed under house arrest.