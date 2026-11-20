Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political clash in Syracuse between Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia, and Luca Cannata, Fratelli d’Italia MP, shows no sign of abating. In an open letter addressed directly to the Avola parliamentarian, Vinciullo responds point by point to recent statements in the press about the no-confidence motion against mayor Francesco Italia and the centre-right’s balance of power, proposing a public debate on television.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse]

The proposal for a public debate and the response on appointments

In the note released this morning, the former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly rejects the accusation of “job-hogging” and invites Cannata to a head-to-head debate on a local TV channel of his choosing:

“You accuse me of ‘job-hogging’, but everyone knows that in truth you are the world record holder for under-secretary appointments. I have never held an under-secretary post in my life and have always lived off my own work. That is why I publicly challenge you to a debate on one of the local TV channels, which you can even choose. This way I give you the chance to prove what you claimed in your latest press statement.”

In the text, Vinciullo maintains that he has obtained his institutional roles solely through elections, and instead lists some of the positions Cannata has held in the past: from director of the University Consortium of Syracuse to regional roles linked to former regional minister Titti Bufardeci, from chief accountant at Solarino Municipality to appointment as auditor at the provincial health authority (ASP) of Alessandria during Beatrice Lorenzin’s tenure as minister.

The issue of mayor Italia and the centre-right’s balance

Another central point in the open letter concerns relations with Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, and the outcome of the Municipal council vote on the no-confidence motion. Vinciullo denies changing his position or giving voting instructions to municipal councillors:

“You are lying shamelessly when you say I support Italia and have changed my mind. In the last three years I have met Italia only twice, once at a procession and once in a bar. You and your sister, on the other hand, have met him dozens of times. You are lying because you know I have no reference municipal councillors in Syracuse Municipality, and above all I have never given voting instructions to anyone, because clearly you forget that it is against the law.”

In closing, the Grande Sicilia figure recalls the electoral support he gave Cannata in the past, accusing him of instead backing Five Star Movement candidates on other occasions, and renews the invitation to a televised face-off to clarify their respective positions in front of voters.