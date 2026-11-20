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SYRACUSE / SPORT – Teamnetwork Albatro have another home fixture tomorrow afternoon in the 11th round of the Serie A Gold handball championship. The Syracuse side will face Metelli Cologne in front of their own fans, with tip-off at 4.30pm and a live stream on PallamanoTV.

[Image: A moment of play from Teamnetwork Albatro in the Serie A Gold championship]

The form of both teams and the threat of Knezevic

The white-and-blues arrive on the back of two consecutive wins against Cassano and Fasano, results that have boosted Syracuse’s momentum at this stage of the season. They will face Metelli Cologne from Brescia, currently ninth in the table with four wins from their first ten matches and led in attack by Marko Knezevic, the tournament’s second-top scorer.

Coach Garralda on the eve: “Stay focused until the final minutes”

Despite the excitement over the recent positive results, Spanish coach Mateo Garralda has urged his squad to keep their concentration high and not to underestimate their opponents’ ability to bounce back: