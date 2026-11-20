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In Catania, a single-income family with an ISEE of €15,000 can end up devoting almost a quarter of its income to local coffers. This is the finding of the UIL’s Study on Local Taxation in Italy, which compares taxes and services across several Sicilian cities. The figure for the Mount Etna area shows a significant difference compared with the island’s other provincial capitals.

The bill for a single-income household

The study examines a household of a father, mother and one child with an ISEE of €15,000. If the family also owns a second home, then between IMU property tax, the municipal waste tax (TARI), regional and municipal IRPEF surcharges, water bills and nursery school with meals, the annual bill in Catania comes to €4,824, equivalent to 24.1% of income.

In the other Sicilian cities considered, the burden is lower: 20.5% in Palermo, 15.5% in Enna, 14.1% in Trapani and 13.6% in Ragusa.

Even without a second home, and thus without IMU, the take in Catania reaches €3,802, or 19% of income. In Ragusa, by contrast, it is only 10.5%.

The comparison also covers households with an ISEE of €30,000. In Catania, a family with a single home pays €4,738, or 11.8% of income. With a second home, the cost rises to €5,760, or 14.4%.

The figures highlight a difference linked to income: under the same conditions, the household with the lower ISEE allocates a larger share to local taxes and fees. The rate falls from 19% to 11.8% without a second home and from 24.1% to 14.4% with two homes.

The analysis was carried out by the UIL’s Economic Policy Department, led by the confederate secretary Santo Biondo.