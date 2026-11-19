Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / SYRACUSE / NEWS – A culture of prevention and respect for road rules has reached the classroom in Priolo Gargallo. The Ruiz institute in Priolo hosted a new stop on the national tour “Sara Safe Factor – On the road and on the track, rules win”, a road-safety education initiative strongly backed by the municipal administration – thanks to the efforts of the member of the municipal executive responsible for social policy, Gipi Marullo, and the mayor, Pippo Gianni – in partnership with the Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI) and AC Siracusa, led by its president, Sergio Imbrò. The event featured former Formula 1 driver Andrea Montermini.

The administration’s commitment, AC Siracusa’s role and the young people’s enthusiasm

The event, made possible by teamwork between the social-policy department headed by Gipi Marullo, the mayor Pippo Gianni and AC Siracusa, chaired by Sergio Imbrò, saw strong participation from students at the Ruiz institute. During the meeting, Montermini stressed the importance of direct dialogue with new drivers and young people approaching driving:

“This is my first time in Priolo, but my fifth visit to Syracuse and the surrounding area, which has become my second home,” Andrea Montermini said. “The young people were excellent – very attentive and engaged. The Sara Safe Factor project is succeeding across Italy precisely because of how carefully the students listen to us: on the road and on the track, rules always win.”

The day also produced a concrete commitment for the future: the municipal administration, AC Siracusa and the initiative’s promoters share the goal of adding a practical test-drive session on local roads to the theoretical lessons, letting the young people put safe driving into practice after learning the basics in the classroom.

Over 150,000 students involved since 2005

Roberto (the Sara Safe Factor project contact) reviewed the national initiative and highlighted the educational value of engaging with the younger generation: