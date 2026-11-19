Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
ITALY / NEWS – The spell of bad weather and gale-force winds continue to affect much of the peninsula, causing landslides, flooding and violent storms along exposed coastlines. For Friday 20 November, the Civil Protection Department has issued a yellow alert for hydrogeological risk covering three regions: Campania, Emilia-Romagna and Umbria.
[Image: Storm waves crash along an Italian coast lashed by gale-force winds]
Areas covered by Friday’s bulletin
In detail, the critical issues reported for tomorrow are:
- Campania: Alta Irpinia and Sannio, Basso Cilento, Tanagro, Piana campana, Naples, Islands and Vesuvius area, Piana Sele and Alto Cilento, Alto Volturno and Matese, Sorrento-Amalfi peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini, Tusciano and Alto Sele.
- Emilia-Romagna: central Emilian mountains and Bologna mountains.
- Umbria: Medio Tevere, Chiascio-Topino, Nera-Corno and Chiani-Paglia.
In Tuscany, the regional Civil Protection has also ordered an orange alert for storms along the north-central coast for the whole of Friday due to strengthening westerly winds.
Landslides, flooding and storms: the situation along the peninsula
The Atlantic disturbance has already caused widespread disruption in recent hours from north to south:
- Liguria: In the Cinque Terre National Park, heavy rain triggered a landslide from private land in the Acquedotto area, requiring the night-time closure of the provincial road in Monterosso al Mare (La Spezia).
- Lazio: Problems in the province of Rieti, where the Velino river burst its banks at Borgo Velino, flooding the carriageway and affecting traffic in Castel Sant’Angelo, Canetra and Ponte. On the Roman coast, between Ostia and Fregene, a storm with gusts up to 40 knots and waves over two metres lapped at the beach establishments.
- Gale-force winds and new disturbance: Strong westerly gusts are sweeping across much of central-northern and southern Italy (from Piedmont and Lombardy to Apulia, Basilicata and Calabria). After a brief lull between Friday and Saturday, a new Atlantic disturbance is expected on Sunday 22 November, bringing widespread rain to central-northern Italy, Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian side as far as Campania, as well as snow at lower altitudes in the Alps and the northern Apennines.