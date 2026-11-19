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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ITALY / NEWS – The spell of bad weather and gale-force winds continue to affect much of the peninsula, causing landslides, flooding and violent storms along exposed coastlines. For Friday 20 November, the Civil Protection Department has issued a yellow alert for hydrogeological risk covering three regions: Campania, Emilia-Romagna and Umbria.

[Image: Storm waves crash along an Italian coast lashed by gale-force winds]

Areas covered by Friday’s bulletin

In detail, the critical issues reported for tomorrow are:

Campania: Alta Irpinia and Sannio, Basso Cilento, Tanagro, Piana campana, Naples, Islands and Vesuvius area, Piana Sele and Alto Cilento, Alto Volturno and Matese, Sorrento-Amalfi peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini, Tusciano and Alto Sele.

Alta Irpinia and Sannio, Basso Cilento, Tanagro, Piana campana, Naples, Islands and Vesuvius area, Piana Sele and Alto Cilento, Alto Volturno and Matese, Sorrento-Amalfi peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini, Tusciano and Alto Sele. Emilia-Romagna: central Emilian mountains and Bologna mountains.

central Emilian mountains and Bologna mountains. Umbria: Medio Tevere, Chiascio-Topino, Nera-Corno and Chiani-Paglia.

In Tuscany, the regional Civil Protection has also ordered an orange alert for storms along the north-central coast for the whole of Friday due to strengthening westerly winds.

Landslides, flooding and storms: the situation along the peninsula

The Atlantic disturbance has already caused widespread disruption in recent hours from north to south: